Sunshine Dizon: ‘Tanggap ko ang bashers kung kapalit ay kamulatan ng nagtutulugtulugan’

Actress Sunshine Dizon. Instagram: @m_sunshinedizon

MANILA — Sunshine Dizon did not let pass a comment from a follower telling her to instead focus on “good vibes,” after the actress criticized the Duterte administration in a recent post with the hashtag #SONAngaling.

Dizon was among the celebrities who took to social media to express their disappointment with the government last Monday, during the President’s 5th state address.

One of the comments on her post asked her to do away with posting about political issues, and instead continue updating her fans with photos of her family and cooking.

“Nagiging aktibista ka na rin po ba?” the follower asked.

Dizon responded: “Hindi po ako aktibista, isa lamang akong ina na nagnanais ng mas maayos at payapa na Pilipinas. Tanggap ko na rin po ang bashers kung kapalit naman ay kamulatan ng mga nagtutulugtulugan.”

“Ipagdasal po natin ‘wag dumating ang panahon na kailanganin na ng ibang magsalita pero wala nang makikinig o di kaya’y lagyan din ng busal ang kanilang mga bibig. Wala pong masama maghangad ng mabuti para sa bayan.”