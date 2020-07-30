Pinoy singing group to represent Ireland at WCOPA in California

Ireland-based Filipino teen vocal group The Brightlights made the final cut for the Junior Group Division of the 24th Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Anaheim, California on July 24 to August 2, 2020.

This international meet is often cited as the official “talent Olympics” for aspiring performers and entertainers and the only event of its kind held annually in the entertainment capital of the world.

With contestants from over 60 countries, the virtual match will be evaluated by hundreds of judges from the entertainment industry.

The grand finals will be a live global webcast staged in the Hyatt Regency on Friday, July 31.

A closely-knit group that always puts education and God first, The Brightlights is a dynamic ensemble of four vocal talents who have unique individual strengths in different genres but complement and bring out powerful performances together.

The young national prize-winners and title-holders are professionally trained and managed by former vocal prodigy Melissa Ferraren, the Filipina owner of MelGMedia Events and Productions.

The band was the first Filipino band in Ireland to stage a sold-out concert in Dublin in November 2019 and was also awarded the 2018 Role Models for the Social Inclusion Week of South Dublin Council where they performed and received high praises from the Dublin City Council Social Inclusion Committee.

Formed in May 2018, this group of four teen artists has won a series of singing competitions individually:

Marby Lynn Arriola, 17 years old, is the grand champion of 2019 Ireland’s Talent Search, first runner up in 2019 Wexford Got Talent, and a finalist in The Voice UK Kids 2017.

Gwenaelle Noval, 16 years old, is 2018 Ireland’s Talent Search grand champion, 2019 Ireland’s Variety Show grand champion, 2016 Junior Teenstars Ireland, and 2015 winner of Stars In their Eyes.

Joshua Regala, 15 years old, is a current contender of the 2020 The Voice Kids UK, 2019 Ireland’s Teenstars grand champion, 2019 Teenstars Ireland senior grand champion, 2018 Pulse Got Talent grand champion, and 2017 third placer of Teenstars Ireland.

Fiona Cassandra Vargas, 13 years old, was 2018 Kildare’s Got Talent first runner up and 2019 Ireland’s Talent Search contender.

The main prizes to be awarded in the online global play-off include gold medals, world champion trophies and plaques, recording contracts, and a total of $500,000 in scholarships.

The top prizes are the coveted titles Junior and Senior Grand Champion Performers of the World.