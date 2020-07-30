Nadine Lustre, Alden Richards open to star in a movie together

MANILA – Nadine Lustre and Alden Richards were recently tapped as the celebrity ambassadors of Century Tuna Superbods.

After seeing them work in this healthy lifestyle campaign, some of their supporters have wondered if the two would be open to star in an acting project together.

Their fans, however, do not have to wonder anymore because Lustre and Richards themselves have answered this question.

In their recent press conference, entertainment site Push reported that Lustre and Richards are both willing to star in a movie together.

“Yes, yes, yes,” said Richards, who obviously got excited with the idea.

As for Lustre, she said: “Yeah, that would be awesome!”

Unknown to many, this lifestyle campaign is not the first time Richards and Lustre have collaborated. According to them, they got to work for a clothing line several years ago.

“Nagkatrabaho kami sa isang clothing line before and during the early stages of Nadine’s career. So nagkikita kami doon during Sunday shoots namin,” Richards said.

Sharing their working experience, Richards said: “Magaan siyang katrabaho and wala kaming hardships ni Nadine during the shoot. I’m really happy din kasi that’s what I looked for sa mga co-worker ko or sa mga nakaksama ko sa trabaho, ’yung magaan katrabaho.”

Now that they have reconnected through the Superbods campaign, Lustre said she is “really hoping we could catch up.”

Richards is a talent of a rival network, but he has already shown his willingness to collaborate with Kapamilya artists, agreeing to star in the smash hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye" with Kathryn Bernardo.