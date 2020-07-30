Meet Kathryn Bernardo’s ‘ray of sunshine,’ her niece Lhexine

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo on Thursday shared a glimpse of her relationship with her young niece, Lhexine Alcantara, as she tapped the 7-year-old to be her makeup artist in her latest vlog.

Lhexine, the daughter of Bernardo’s older sister Chrysler, was a natural in front of the cameras like her superstar-aunt, and appeared to be knowledgeable when it comes to makeup.

The goal every day, they both said in jest, is to be pretty. Lhexine described the finished look as “sun-kissed.”

Loyal followers of Bernardo will know that Lhexine has a close relationship with the actress, as well as the latter’s long-time boyfriend and onscreen partner Daniel Padilla.

“Sa family, siya ‘yung ray of sunshine namin,” Bernardo said of Lhexine in a recent vlog about the girl’s 7th birthday. “Every time nandiyan siya, merong parang angel na bina-brighten up ‘yung isang lugar. We’re very lucky and we’re very happy kasi lumaki siya nang maayos.”

“We’re just here to guide her, kasi marami pang mangyayari. Excited ako na sa tabi niya lang ako. I’ll be her number one fan. Parati ko siyang i-cheer kung ano’ng gusto niyang gawin. I am her tita and also her friend.”