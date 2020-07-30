Karen Reyes celebrates son’s first birthday

MANILA – The son of former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Karen Reyes and Silent Sanctuary vocalist Raymund “Sarkie” Sarangay is now one year old.

Reyes marked the occasion by posting cute photos of her son Lukas on Instagram on Tuesday as she greeted him a happy birthday.

“You are my favorite unexpected blessing in my life. Mahal na mahal ka namin ni Daddy and Ate Bebu,” she said. “Sana lumaki kang mabait at faithful. I love you, anak.”

It was only on Mother’s Day this year when Reyes first revealed that she has two kids.

“I’m so happy and proud na ipapakilala ko na sila sa inyo ngayon. Actually hindi ko naman itinago, it’s just gusto ko lang ng privacy for them, for us nung time na ‘yon. Ako po ay ganap ng mommy,” Reyes announced in her vlog.

Aside from Lukas, Reyes has a daughter who is now three years old.

“Why am I sharing this now? Shini-shasre ko siya ngayon dahil ang dami kong realizations ngayong quarantine. Siguro na-realize ko lang na bakit ko pa kailangang matakot eh nandito na ang lakas ko. Nandito na ‘yung mga nagpapalakas sa akin,” she said.

"Natatakot kasi ako noon dahil sa judgment. Ngayon napagdesisyunan ko, finally nagkaroon ako ng lakas ng loob na ipakilala sila. Ako siguro 'yung tao na gusto kong ipagsigawan. Open book kasi ako, ‘di ako mapakali kapag tatanungin ako, ‘may baby ka na pala’. ‘Di ko masabi na hindi, 'di ko masabi na oo. So inilabas ko na siya ngayon,” she added.

Reyes was part of the teen edition of "PBB" in 2012.