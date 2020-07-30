Joseph Gordon-Levitt calls on Pinoys to participate in his 'Poetry Around the World' project

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt surprised many of his Filipino followers when he addressed them on social media Wednesday.

Through a Facebook post, Gordon-Levitt asked: “Anyone from the Philippines interested in trying voice acting? All I need you to do is read one word out loud in Filipino/Tagalog.”

He then proceeded to give a link directing to the hitRECord site, an open-collaborative production company he established in 2010 “that has developed into an innovative community of over 100,000 artists of all disciplines” from writers, ﬁlmmakers, musicians and many more coming up with new pieces of art every day.

Through the website, those interested to participate in Gordon-Levitt’s post could record themselves saying the word “poetry” in the Filipino language.

Gordon-Levitt’s invitation is part of his “Poetry Around the World” project where he could “collect poetry written in many different languages and see what larger projects they might spark.”

As of writing, many of his Filipino supporters have already submitted their entries.