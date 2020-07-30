Jessy Mendiola to host new fitness show

MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola is set to return to work as the host of a new fitness program which will be aired on TV5.

Mendiola took to social media to share her the teaser of her show "Fit for Life," which will debut on August 16, 7 a.m. on TV5 and on August 17, 7 p.m. on cable channel Colours.

"Know more about different exercises, healthy recipes and inspiring stories from our celebrity guests! Join me on this exciting journey and let’s get healthy together in my new lifestyle/fitness show, 'Fit for Life,'" Mendiola wrote in the caption.

Mendiola was last seen in ABS-CBN's hit 2019 series "Sandugo."

Mendiola joined the list of Kapamilya stars who found new work after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and the closure of ABS-CBN.

Last week, it was announced that Ria Atayde will co-host TV5’s upcoming morning show "Rise and Shine."