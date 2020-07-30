Jay R shares birthday message for wife Mica

MANILA -- Singer Jay R took to social media to share his birthday message for his wife, actress-singer Mica Javier.

"Happy birthday to my queen. I'll always be by your side whether you need me or not. Love you," Jay R posted on Instagram on Wednesday.



In the comment section of his post, Javier expressed her appreciation to her husband.

"I love you forever my king my love my favorite human thank youuuuu u make every day special," Javier wrote.

Jay R and Javier tied the knot in Boracay just last March.

They have been together for more than seven years.