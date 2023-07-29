Screengrab from Maine Mendoza's Instagram account

MANILA – Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde have released what appears to be their prenup video, a day after getting married in Baguio City.

In an elaborate clip, the newly-wed couple shared a lengthy video of their trip US west coast.

At the start of the video, Atayde and Mendoza can be seen driving to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple showed their funny personalities in the more than 8-minute clip.

While in the US, the two tried riding a race car and a helicopter while staring at the city lights of Las Vegas. They also enjoyed roaming around a theme park, playing arcade games, and going to extreme rides.

Atayde and Mendoza also rode an airplane and tried skydiving. The two celebrities also visited some local bars to enjoy countryside music in the US.

They also toured California, visiting theme parks, walking on the beach, and spending sweet times at sunset.

Atayde and Mendoza exchanged their “I dos” at the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel on Friday after being a couple for more than four years.

Atayde and Mendoza first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance.

They got engaged in July 2022 but they never disclosed specific details on their wedding.

