LOOK: Aiko Melendez graduates from college

MANILA – Actress and politician Aiko Melendez ticked off one of her lifetime dreams – to get a bachelor’s degree.

Melendez proudly took to Instagram to share her graduation photos at Philippine Women’s University.

The veteran actress is cherishing the chance to still finish her undergraduate degree despite wearing many hats as a mother, showbiz personality, and a public servant.

“It may have taken me years to finally finish my degree but despite a lot of hurdles and heavy workloads from being an artist and a public servant, I made sure to still make it,” she wrote in the caption.

According to her, her diploma is the best gift she could give to her mother and children – on top of her accolades in showbiz.

“I may have achieved a lot already in life but nothing comes close to this.. Thank you Lord! How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. This is the beginning of everything I want,” she continued.

Melendez also congratulated her fellow graduates. She also hinted at pursuing a postgraduate degree.

“After all these years of waiting, finally, Graduate na po ako. Cheers! Philippine Women’s University Class 2023! Thank you to all my Profs. And to everyone else who made this possible! Now M.A. next. Congratulations too to all my classmates,” she added.

Melendez, considered as one of the best actresses of her generation, is known for hit films "May Minamahal," "Sa 'Yo Lamang" and "Kahit Kailan."

Her last movie – "Rainbow Sunset" – saw her win best supporting actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Last year, she was elected councilor in Quezon City's fifth district.

