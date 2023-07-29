Kim Jae-joong worried about Pinoys affected by Typhoon Egay

South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong is set to have his concert in the Philippines.

After waiting for half a decade, South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong is elated to finally reunite with his Filipino fans.

“I really wanted to come to the Philippines a long time ago but had problems in the company. Thank you very much for waiting for me, I was sad I wasn’t able to come sooner as I wanted,” Kim told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

“Filipinos have been communicating with me, sending me letters. It makes me happy,” he added.

The multi-talented artist flew to the country for his solo concert on July 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena, in Pasay City.

The former member of phenomenal boy band TVXQ arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday and was greeted heavy downpour.

“It has been a while coming back to the Philippines and it is actually famous for raining a lot. So it feels like it is welcoming us here,” Kim recalled.

Kim's excitement, however, was replaced with worry when he heard about the onslaught of Typhoon Egay. He expressed concern for the affected Filipinos.

“I wish the typhoon people affected would recover as well as soon as possible,” Kim said.

The highly anticipated concert is part of the idol’s Asian Tour.

“It has been a while since I had a concert. I am kind of nervous right now. But this nervousness will result in more happiness. I can feel fluttering for fans,” he admitted.

He went on: “I hope fans will enjoy. I am sorry I am late.”

Apart from making a grand comeback, Kim also headed to the country to bring home new talents.

The artist recently launched his own music label iNKCODE.

“I know there are a lot of Filipinos with potential. I am looking forward I will find people who will achieve their dreams as well,” he said. “The new company’s motto is to look for new people’s dreams and helping them reach out."

The South Korean singer hopes to bring his 2 decades worth of experience in the spotlight not only to make groundbreaking music but to create a better experience for artists as well.

“I wanted to change myself and grow more from that. It would is a new start for me. I will share my 20 years of experience so I can support artists. There are not a lot of artist who make their own company. I hope that experience can make better idol,” the K-pop star said.

He went on: “I hope to create a good environment as well and implement new image for them.”

Kim said he has adjusted well to the challenges.

“Challenges cannot be avoided but I am lucky to have good staff,” he noted.

The singer also teased that despite his busy schedule, fans can expect a new album from him before the year ends.

He also plans to take up acting projects.

Kim said his new venture had been keeping his schedules tight, thus his trip is shorter than he hoped.

“I really wanted to come for a longer time. Maybe next time he could stay longer so I could meet more fans as well,” he said “Maybe next time too I hope to not only visit Manila but other places too.”

