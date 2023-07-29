Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the first time, engaged couple Sam Milby and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared the stage at a concert in Honolulu.

Titled “The Heartthrob and the Queen,” they performed with fellow Cornerstone artists Iñigo Pascual and Zephanie.

“We were able to spend a lot of time together,” said Pascual. “It’s a treat, seeing how sweet and how loving they are towards each other.”

Fans eager to meet the stars awaited their arrival at the airport, including a former pageant contestant who started competing after she was inspired by Catriona’s win in 2018.

“I never thought I would meet Catriona Gray,” said Charieze Cacayorin. “She’s so much more beautiful. It’s such an honor.”

Concertgoers were also able to see Pascual perform his new single “Okay lang ako” (I am okay) for the first time after its release the day before the concert.

Many attendees were simply grateful to see the stars perform on stage.

“I’m really glad that they are doing more shows in Hawaii,” said Raycel Rodriguez. “A lot of artists don’t really get the chance to come here. It was such a wonderful show.”

Sam Milby and Catriona Gray publicized their relationship in May 2020. They announced their engagement in February this year.

