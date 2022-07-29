Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Rachel Alejandro is content with what she has achieved in her 36 years as a singer, saying she no longer has a big goal in mind to achieve.

Having joined showbiz at age 12, Alejandro has a storied music career with enduring hits like “Paalam Na,” “Nakapagtataka,” and “Mr. Kupido,” among others.

These days, those songs are sure entries in her repertoire for her concerts, including her July 30 show at Winford Manila, as well as the rest of her tour dates in the US until October.

Alejandro feels fortunate to still be able to perform her signature tunes for an audience, pointing out that her heydays have passed. This was her candid reflection when asked what she is looking forward to achieving as a singer.

“You know what, honestly, wala na, e,” she told ABS-CBN News. “At this age, let’s be honest — I’ve been in the music industry for 30-plus years — we’re very lucky to still be performing on stage, doing concerts. But the time has passed for our songs to be the big hits, the monster hits that they were back in the day.”

“Even our biggest stars now, the concert kings and queens of the Philippines, whatever we do, ang talagang hihilingin at hihilingin ng mga tao sa amin are the songs that we made popular when we were all younger, pati ‘yung fans namin, when we were younger, too. Even if we release more albums, it’s nice, but at the same time, we will always be known [for our past hits]. Our heyday was always nu’ng '90s, '80s, '70s,” she explained.

In contrast, Alejandro had a ready answer when it came to target accomplishments — or at least “dream” roles — as an actress. Recently, she marked an acting milestone with her role in “The Broken Marriage Vow,” as it was her first major role in a series.

She’s also set to appear in the US mystery thriller “Sinister Cover-Up” and the Jhett Tolentino-helmed Filipino-American film “Asian Persuasion.” Alejandro is hoping to clinch more projects abroad, after signing with a US talent agency, Prestigious Powerhouse.

“As far as a singer, I cannot think of anything more, but as an actress, marami pa,” she said. "Maraming-marami pa akong gustong ma-achieve. I would love to maybe someday be part of an international film that is a musical. I would so love that… I would love to have a truly international project that will showcase our music and my singing as well.”

For now, Alejandro is gearing up for a packed three months with concert stops in New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Alaska, Texas, and Oregon, between August and October.