Actor Zanjoe Marudo, who turned 40 on July 23, celebrated his birthday at a resort in Tanauan, Batangas.

Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday uploaded an exclusive video showing highlights from Marudo's birthday celebration held last Sunday, which was attended by the actor's family as well as friends from in and out of the show business.

Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Ria Atayde, Kyle Echarri, Vhong Navarro, Jake Ejercito, Hyubs Azarcon and Alora Sasam attended the event. Also present were Edgar Mortiz, Jayson Gainza, Ryan Bang, LA Tenorio, Angelica Panganiban, and her partner Greg Hooman.

ABS-CBN executives and bosses were also in attendance.

Marudo recently starred in the ABS-CBN series "The Broken Marriage Vow" with Jodi Sta. Maria.

The actor will start working on the upcoming drama "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez, after the Star Magic's US concert tour this August.

