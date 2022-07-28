Screenshot from Vice Ganda's Kumu account.

MANILA – Comedian and TV-show host Vice Ganda will be giving the proceeds of his first Kumu live event on Thursday to the victims of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Northern Luzon.

"Parang charity na rin ito, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga nagpadala (ng diamonds)," Vice Ganda said during the three-hour event.

Structures were damaged following the earthquake that hit epicenter Abra and neighboring provinces Wednesday morning.

Dubbed “The VG-TAL Kumu Invazhown,” the stream is the first show on Kumu, the expansion of celebrities’ networks on the social entertainment app, and the first major raffle on the platform.

Vice Ganda was joined by friends and fellow entertainers Lassy and MC.

During the event, Vice Ganda gave her pre-loved items, along with cash prizes, a motorcycle, and an SUV car. They also gave advice to people in a question-and-answer segment.