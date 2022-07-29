MANILA – It appears that Ruffa Gutierrez’s birthday was a month-long celebration.

This, as the actress celebrated her birthday belatedly with some of her closest friends at the Manila House Private Members Club.

In a series of photos released by Nice Print Photography, Gutierrez is seen at the intimate party in Taguig City prepared by her friend Pinky Tobiano.

Present at the event were Alice Dixson, Marjorie Barretto, Sunshine Cruz, Rajo Laurel, Sarah Lahbati and Bianca Manalo.

Gutierrez turned 48 in June.

“Posting a throwback photo of us because so much has happened in our lives since this photo was taken in 2007. Countless up & downs, heartaches & breakthroughs, failures & triumphs,” she said in a post at the time.

In 2007, Gutierrez and then-husband Yilmaz Bektas announced their separation after four years of marriage. Their union was annulled in 2012.

Earlier this month, Gutierrez let her two daughters reunite with Bektas.

It was a heartfelt reunion for Bektas and his kids when they met in Istanbul. Lorin and Venice spent some time with their father before returning to Manila.

