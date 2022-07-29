MANILA -- Actor and recording artist Seth Fedelin has released his comeback single "Kundi Ikaw."

It is now available on digital streaming platforms, with its lyrics video uploaded on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.



The feel-good song is composed by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

In 2019, Fedelin released “Kahit Na Anong Sabihin Ng Iba,” his single for the "Gold Squad" album.

Last year, he also collaborated with fellow Gold Squad member Kyle Echarri for the single "Liligawan Na Kita."

Currently, Fedelin is set to appear in two new series -- "Lyric and Beat" with Andrea Brillantes and "Dirty Linen" with Francine Diaz.

