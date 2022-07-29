MANILA -- South Korean idol Jackson Wang and K-pop group Treasure are now in Manila.

Wang and Treasure are set to perform for their Pinoy fans Friday night in the concert dubbed as "K-pop Masterz," which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Wang posted about his arrival in his social media accounts.

I landed in Manila already

Gettin ready to get off the plane

.#Cruel#MAGICMAN Is tmr — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) July 28, 2022





Meanwhile, Treasure members Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan arrived in Manila on Thursday night. Photos of their arrival were also uploaded on social media.

On Instagram, Treasure also uploaded a snap of member Jihoon inside the airplane.

Aside from Treasure and Wang, GOT7 member Bambam will also headline the concert.

Treasure debuted in 2020 under YG Entertainment, one of the leading companies in K-pop whose roster of artists also includes Blackpink, Winner, iKON and Akdong Musician.

BamBam and Wang are a part of the popular boy band GOT7, which released a self-titled album last month. The group’s members have mostly focused on their solo careers after departing their original label, JYP Entertainment, in early 2021.

GOT7 last visited Manila in October 2019, the final stop to its “Keep Spinning” world tour.

