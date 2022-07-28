Angelica Panganiban and her partner, Gregg Homan, share a kiss in the the actress’ recent vlog chronicling a day in their life. Screenshot

Actress Angelica Panganiban appears to be embracing domestic life as an expectant mother, as seen in her recent vlog episode chronicling a day in her life away from the limelight.

In the vlog, Panganiban shared glimpses of her activities on a usual day in the home she shares with her partner, entrepreneur Gregg Homan, the father of her child.

The intimate look into their personal life included Homan departing for work in the morning, and Panganiban’s self-care routine, including maternity yoga, as well as her household chores, such as cooking and doing the laundry.

“Natuto ako maglaba mga 2019,” she said. “Nag-decide ako na hindi ako kukuha ng help sa bahay. Okay siya, ang dami kong natutunan. Natuto akong maglaba, to clean up after myself kapag nagluluto ako.”

“So parang ‘yun lang siguro hinintay ni Lord na, ‘Okay ba, kaya mo ba talaga alagaan sarili mo?’ So binigyan niya ako ng baby!” Panganiban quipped.

The latter part of the episode showed Homan taking his turn to cook dinner for them, the couple doing a grocery run, and sharing lunch the next day.

Panganiban started chronicling her personal life through the vlog series, dubbed “The Homans,” in May this year, following the announcement of their pregnancy.

Since then, she has shared content like their baby’s sex reveal (a girl), their vacations, a question-and-answer session, and a cooking vlog, among others.