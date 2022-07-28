AJ Raval interacts with her followers through an Instagram live session on Thursday. Screenshot

MANILA – Actress AJ Raval went live on Instagram on Thursday night, with a reminder to followers not to easily fall for “tsismis,” amid rumors alleging she is pregnant.

In the live video, Raval was seen seated inside a dressing room, while being attended to by her hairstylist. She explained that she was on the set of her film project, “Us X Her.”

The view of the camera notably included Raval’s upper body, and while she made no direct mention of being rumored to be pregnant, she had no visible baby bump.

“Shoutout sa inyong lahat!” she said. “Huwag na kayong masyadong nagpapaniwala sa tsismis … Tsaka kahit anong gawing eksplanasyon, ‘yung mga galit lang naman ang maniniwala du’n.”

Raval, 21, went on Instagram live a week after she denied being pregnant, according to a July 20 report on “Frontline Pilipinas.”

At the time, Raval mentioned contracting COVID-19, and not her rumored pregnancy, as the reason for her no longer being part of a certain project.

Speculation surrounding Raval’s supposed pregnancy started from the show of entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin, who claimed that a source confirmed to her that the actress is an expectant mother.

“Lagi niyo na lang akong iniisyu atsaka inaaway. Ayoko na ngang mabuhay sa mundo,” she said, before clarifying she was only joking.

Raval was last romantically linked to actor Aljur Abrenica. As recently as March, she said she and Abrenica were “happy” in their current situation, telling fans that they would be “updated” once they become “official.”