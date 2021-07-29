Yassi Pressman watches Justin Bieber's live in Las Vegas

Actress Yassi Pressman ticked off another item from her bucket list after she finally got the chance to watch Justin Bieber perform live.

Pressman, along with her sister Issa, watched the show of the Canadian singer at a club in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

In a clip uploaded on Instagram on Wednesday, Pressman and her sister can be seen enjoying while Bieber sang his hit "Peaches."

Pressman also shared on Instagram that she saw Shay Mitchell. She also watched a performance of DJ Zedd also in Las Vegas. The Pinay actress also saw American rapper Offset.

Pressman also had the chance to meet the NBA superstar Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, who donated a "generous amount" to help the Philippine General Hospital, which was hit by a fire last May.