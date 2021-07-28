WATCH: Donny, Belle exchange heartfelt words as ‘He’s Into Her’ nears finale

‘He’s Into Her’ stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano exchange ‘thank you’s’ as the series nears its conclusion. YouTube: Star Cinema

MANILA — Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, the breakout tandem of “He’s Into Her,” exchanged heartfelt words in a video released Wednesday, leading up to the ABS-CBN series finale this weekend.

The onscreen couple were tasked to ask each other prepared questions, with Mariano first quizzing Pangilinan and then vice versa, in the video titled “Couch Talk.”

The topics ranged from irrational fear, a hypothetical past life, aspiring to join showbiz, presenting the authentic self, to dealing with “haters.”

In a “bonus” round, instead of asking each other, both Pangilinan and Mariano were made to answer the same question.

Responding to what they look forward to the most, in terms of life and career, Mariano mentioned a possible second season of “He’s Into Her,” with Pangilinan agreeing.

Mariano then pertained to her screen partner, saying, “I’m looking forward for Donny to grow, mas makilala niya ang sarili niya, mas makilal aniya ang mundo.”

“I’m really looking forward to see him conquer the world,” Mariano said.

Pangilinan answered similarly, saying he looks forward to more experiences with Mariano. He pointed out that “a lot of the things we were supposed to work on” were postponed due to the pandemic, without giving details.

Previously announced projects co-starring Pangilinan and Mariano are a short film helmed by box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina, a follow-up feature film, and a teleserye.

Referring to his leading lady, Pangilinan said, “I can’t wait to see her conquer the universe, kasi kayang-kaya niya, sobra.”

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were first introduced as the stars of ‘He’s Into Her,’ their launching series as a love team, in November 2019.

“People need to appreciate [her]. They will. More people will appreciate how amazing Belle is,” he added.

Turning to Mariano, Pangilinan then said: “I think we’re going to go through a lot. We just have to get ready for the ride.”

To close their “Couch Talk,” the two were tasked to face each other and exchange “thank yous.” Initially opting for jokes and sharing laughs, they did manage to turn serious and express heartfelt thanks.

The conversation of “DonBelle,” as they are called endearingly by their loyal fanbase, comes only days before the conclusion of “He’s Into Her.”

The Star Cinema series marked the launch of Pangilinan and Mariano’s “love team” — to massive success — drawing record-breaking viewership to iWantTFC and unprecedented ticket sales to KTX.ph with “The Benison Ball,” the post-finale digital concert of “He’s Into Her.”

