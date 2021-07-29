‘Kalayaan o kaayusan?’ Mini-series ‘Ang Fraile’ with John Lloyd Cruz to premiere Friday

MANILA — “Ang Fraile,” a period comedy which also marks the acting comeback of John Lloyd Cruz, is set to premiere Friday.
The Globe Studios mini-series will stream its first episode on July 30, 8 p.m., and its second episode on August 6, 8 p.m., via its YouTube channel.
The RA Rivera-helmed series is set “near the tail-end of the Spanish occupation of the Philippines, in a town ruled by a ruthless friar.”
“When the ugliest of all the Indios starts to ask questions, can the Philippine Revolution be far behind?” its synopsis asks.
Aside from Cruz, it stars Jun Sabayton, Cherie Gil, Joel Torre, and Ronnie Lazaro.
A previously released trailer for “Ang Fraile” shows Cruz as a churchgoer, with Sabayton portraying a preaching friar.
The project also sees the screen reunion of Gil, Torre, and Lazaro, who co-starred in the iconic 1982 film “Oro, Plata, Mata” by Peque Gallaga.
Ang Fraile, John Lloyd Cruz, Jun Sabayton, Cherie Gil, Joel Torre, Ronnie Lazaro, Globe Studios