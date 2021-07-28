Aside from Locarno tilt, ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ to screen at Toronto film fest

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the Yolanda-set film starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, will make its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine” will be screened under the Contemporary World Cinema section.
The TIFF will run from September 9 to 18.
“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” which also stars newcomer Rans Rifol, was previously announced as a competing entry at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival.
It is the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.
With its earlier schedule of August 4 to 14, Locarno will mark “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’s” world premiere.
The film is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda, and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis.
The film is a joint production of iWant, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, together with Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire (France), AAND (Singapore), and KawanKawan (Indonesia).
Kun Maupay Man It Panahon, Whether the Weather is Fine, Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos-Concio, Rans Rifol