Aside from Locarno tilt, ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ to screen at Toronto film fest

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” the Yolanda-set film starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, will make its North American premiere via the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The North American Premiere of WHETHER THE WEATHER IS FINE from Carlo Francisco Manatad follows three characters who must decide whether to stay home or escape to Manila after a devastating typhoon. Starring Charo Santos and @imdanielpadilla. #TIFF21 https://t.co/szxe59c3N8 pic.twitter.com/yN3O8RKZrn — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 28, 2021

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film with the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine” will be screened under the Contemporary World Cinema section.

The TIFF will run from September 9 to 18.

We’re thrilled to announce that "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" (Whether The Weather Is Fine) is heading to Toronto International Film Festival for its North American Premiere.



Official poster by Justin Besana#KunMaupayManItPanahon #WhetherTheWeatherIsFine #TIFF21 pic.twitter.com/hfpSvlzTZy — Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (@theweatherfilm) July 28, 2021

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” which also stars newcomer Rans Rifol, was previously announced as a competing entry at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival.

It is the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

FIRST LOOK: Here's a sneak peek at Carlo Francisco Manatad's debut feature, "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" (Whether the Weather is Fine), starring Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, and Rans Rifol. Coming soon.#KunMaupayManItPanahon#WhetherTheWeatherIsFine pic.twitter.com/mvNlUSrmbl — Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (@theweatherfilm) July 13, 2021

With its earlier schedule of August 4 to 14, Locarno will mark “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’s” world premiere.

The film is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda, and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis.

Here's a brand new exclusive look at Charo Santos-Concio as Norma in Carlo Francisco Manatad's "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" (Whether The Weather Is Fine). Coming soon.#KunMaupayManItPanahon#WhetherTheWeatherIsFine pic.twitter.com/v2Xvt4ZfZ1 — Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (@theweatherfilm) July 23, 2021

The film is a joint production of iWant, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, together with Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire (France), AAND (Singapore), and KawanKawan (Indonesia).