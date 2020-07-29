‘Tomorrow is not promised’: Sarah G talks marriage being priority, gratitude for work amid pandemic

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli celebrated their ‘delayed honeymoon’ and the pop star’s 32nd birthday over the weekend. Instagram: @belobeauty

MANILA — Sarah Geronimo has found deeper gratitude for time with her loved ones, as well as the opportunity to continue working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop superstar opened up about her realizations during the global health crisis in a Monday interview launching her endorsement of a vitamin brand.

“Of course, the gift of life, ‘yung gratitude,” Geronimo said, when asked what motivates her to prioritize her health. “Iyong pag-acknowledge na — lalo sa nangyayari ngayon — tomorrow is not promised.”

Geronimo only recently got married to actor Matteo Guidicelli in February, a month before the Philippines implemented its first community quarantine.

“Pinagpapasalamat mo nang husto ‘yung buhay na binigay sa ‘yo ng Panginoon, and for the life of your loved ones. I draw inspiration from that,” she said.

Geronimo, considered the foremost pop performer in local showbiz, then mentioned the “grace” of having a job that can sustain her, noting that many have lost their livelihood in recent months.

“Aminin po natin na sa pandemic na meron tayo, na nai-experience ng buong mundo, marami pong nawawalan ng trabaho. Mas lalo ko pa pong pinapahalagahan ‘yung opportunities na binibigay po sa akin. Kasi hindi po lahat ay nabibigyan niyan,” she said.

Geronimo, who turned 32 on July 25, was also asked about her married life, which she described as, “Masarap, masaya.”

Admittedly, Geronimo said she has had to make considerable “adjustments,” given that she now shares a home with Guidicelli and lives apart from her own family.

Geronimo laughed when asked what her priorities are now, aside from her health.

“Siyempre po, may asawa na po tayo. Priority din natin ang asawa natin!” she answered.

In a fast talk portion, Geronimo was then quizzed what song of hers she would choose to describe her married life. Her response: “Forever’s Not Enough.”

“Siyempre po pag nagmahal tayo, parang hindi sapat ang forever,” she said.