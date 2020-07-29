Sharon Cuneta marks 39th anniversary of 'Dear Heart'

MANILA – Did Sharon Cuneta just tease that her reunion movie with Gabby Concepcion was supposed to happen this year?

This was the question among Cuneta’s followers after she commemorated the 39th anniversary of “Dear Heart” with a playful post on social media.

On Instagram, Cuneta asked Concepcion about how he feels that their fans still remember the anniversary of their first movie together.

It was followed up by a question which seems to suggest that they were supposed to reunite for a movie this year if only the coronavirus pandemic did not happen.

“Aaaaahh kaya pala naman napakabusy ng ShaGab nation... 39th anniversary ng Dear Heart!!! Naku concepciongabby - ano masasabi mo sa ating fans? Puede na ba sabihin na kung galit sila sa COVID-19...mas dapat sila magalit at this year pa nagkavirus? O baka naman chismis lang...LOL,” she wrote unedited.

At the end of her post, Cuneta thanked their supporters, who remain loyal to their tandem even up to this day.

“Take good care and stay safe. Happy Anniversary to our ‘Dear Heart’ & all our fans - and thank You Lord almost 4 decades na po mahal pa rin ng mga tao ang tambalan naming,” she said.

“Dear COVID-19, buong mundo ginulo at pinaiyak mo na... pero baka mas sinusumpa ka ng sa fans namin ngayon sa galit nila! Ngek! God bless us all everyone,” she added.

It was in September last year when Cuneta and Concepcion mended their ties as they surprised their fans with a duet on stage during a Gabay Guro concert.

After that event, Cuneta shared that it was Concepcion who reached out to her through a friend.

Concepcion, for his part, said that he had been meaning to iron things out with Cuneta.