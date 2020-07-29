New MMFF executive committee members appointed after removal of Liza Dino

MANILA – MMDA chairman Danilo Lim has appointed two new members to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee days after Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) head Liza Dino was removed.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Lim announced that the addition of Laurice Guillen and Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso to the executive committee.

Guillen, an award-winning director and actress, was the very first chair of the FDCP and is currently the president of the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc.

Meanwhile, Lizaso is a renowned actor, director and producer, who has more than 60 years of experience under his belt in theater, television and film. He is currently the chairman of the National Commission on Culture and the Arts and the president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

According to Lim, he is excited about this development because he believes in the integrity and wisdom of Guillen and Lizaso.

"Their track record speaks for themselves," he said.

Lim also said he is “optimistic that this will set the ground for a more constructive and productive work for the MMFF executive committee and assure the public that it has reached out to all the sectors to serve the best interest of the film industry.”

"The appointment of director Guillen in the MMFF execom will start a more fruitful collaboration between MMFF and Cinemalaya," Lim added.