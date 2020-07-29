New Lav Diaz film 'Lahi, Hayop' to compete at 2020 Venice Film Festival

Lav Diaz will again compete in the Horizons competition of the Venice Film Festival with his new movie, “Lahi, Hayop.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Lav Diaz’s new film “Lahi, Hayop” (“Genus Pan”) will be competing at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The movie was announced as one the 19 entries selected for the festival’s secondary Horizons (Orizzonti) competition, dedicated to highlighting “new aesthetic and expressive trends in world cinema.”

“Lahi, Hayop,” which will be one of Diaz’s shortest movies, clocking in at just two hours and 30 minutes long, will star Bart Guingona, DMs Boongaling, Nanding Josef, Hazel Orencio, Joel Saracho, and Noel Sto. Domingo. A synopsis for the movie is not available currently.

This is not Diaz’s first time to be included in the Horizons competition. In 2008, he won the top prize with “Melancholia” after taking a special mention for “Death in the Land of Encantos” a year before.

In 2016, Diaz won the Venice Film Festival’s main competition with “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” which starred ABS-CBN’s Charo Santos and John Lloyd Cruz.

The lineup of movies for the 2020 edition of the Venice Film Festival — the first film festival major festival to stage a physical event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — was revealed this Tuesday.

It can be viewed below:

Main Competition

“In Between Dying,” Hilal Baydarov

“Le Sorelle Macaluso,” Emma Dante

“The World to Come,” Mona Fastvold

“Nuevo Orden,” Michel Franco

“And Tomorrow the Entire World,” Julia von Heinz

“Amants (Lovers),” Nicole Garcia

“Laila in Haifa,” Amos Gitai

“Dear Comrades,” Andrei Konchalovsky

“Wife of a Spy,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa

“Sun Children,” Majid Majidi

“Pieces of a Woman,” Kornél Mundruczó

“Miss Marx,” Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Padre Nostro,” Claudio Noce

“Notturno,” Gianfranco Rosi

“Never Gonna Snow Again,” Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert

“The Disciple,” Chaitanya Tamhane

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Jasmila Žbanić

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

Horizons

“La Troisième Guerre,” Giovanni Aloi

“Milestone,” Ivan Ayr

“The Wasteland,” Ahmad Bahrami

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Kaouther Ben Hania

“I Predatori,” Pietro Castellitto

“Mainstream,” Gia Coppola

“Guerra e Pace,” Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Parenti

“Genus Pan,” Lav Diaz

“Zanka Contact,” Ismael el Iraki

“La Nuit des Rois,” Philippe Lacôte

“The Furnace,” Roderick MacKay

“Careless Crime,” Shahram Mokri

“Gaza Mon Amour,” Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

“Apples,” Christos Nikou

“Selva Tragica,” Yulene Olaizola

“Nowhere Special,” Uberto Pasolini

“Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa

“The Best Is Yet to Come,” Wang Jing

Yellow Cat,” Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Out of competition – special screenings

“30 Monedas, Episode 1,” Álex de la Iglesia

“Princesse Europe,” Camille Lotteau

“Omelia Contadina,” Alice Rohrwacher

Out of competition – fiction

“Mandibules,” Quentin Dupieux

“Love After Love,” Ann Hui

“Lacci,” Daniele Luchetti – opening film

“Assandira,” Salvatore Mereu

“The Duke,” Roger Michell

“Lasciami Andare,” Stefano Mordini

“Night in Paradise,” Park Hoon-jung

“Mosquito State,” Filip Jan Rymsza

Out of competition – non-fiction