Mon Confiado to star in 3 international films

MANILA -- Actor Mon Confiado is set to star in three international films.

On Instagram, Confiado shared stills for his upcoming foreign films, including a Korean movie titled "The Golden Holiday" under the direction of Kim Bong-han.



The film is set to release in Korea this year.

The award-winning Filipino actor is also included in the upcoming film "Turncoat," which is set in US. He stars with Italian actress Annaluisa Capasa in the film directed by Marcial Chavez.

It follows the story of a man living in the US who has to face his dark past.

In his recent post, Confiado also shared that he will be part of the movie “Dito,” which is a Japan-Philippines co-production. The family-drama-action film stars Takashi Yuki, who is also directing the film.

Confiado is known for his iconic role as Emilio Aguinaldo in the historical films "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral."

Currently, Confiado is part of the ABS-CBN drama series "A Soldier's Heart" which airs on Kapamilya Channel and iWant.