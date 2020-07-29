LOOK: Maja Salvador's birthday message for boyfriend Rambo Nunez

MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador on Tuesday night shared her birthday message for her boyfriend, businessman Rambo Nunez.

"Happy birthday to my man. Sana hindi ka magsawa sa kakulitan at pagiging bujangjang ko. Thank you for always being there for me lalo na sa mga panahong kailangan ko ng kasama. Thank you for loving me ng buong-buo. Mahal kita," Salvador wrote on Instagram.

Salvador and Nunez, her ex-boyfriend from 9 years ago, have found love the second time around.

In a recent interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Salvador said she felt home again when she reunited with Nunez.

Salvador explained that their relationship had to take the backseat since fans then were not as open about their idols dating people who are not from showbiz.

Several years later, Salvador believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.