Julia Barretto to start shooting for new teleserye 'Cara Y Cruz'

MANILA -- Young actress Julia Barretto on Wednesday announced that she will soon start shooting ABS-CBN's newest drama series "Cara Y Cruz," which will air on iWant and Kapamilya Channel.

"Salamat sa Diyos, marami po akong makakasama sa teleseryeng 'Cara Y Cruz.' Mag-i-start na po kaming mag-taping sa August," Barretto shared on the online show "We Rise Together."

"Sana umere na po para mayroon kayong abangan sa ating Kapamilya Channel. So let's keep praying for good things lang. Kapit lang, kapit lang tayo," Barretto added.

In her interview, Barretto also shared how she's embracing the new normal.

"Actually I don't know how to feel about it. Ang dami pang bagay na hindi pa nagsi-sink in sa akin. Ang dami pang bagay na hindi ko pa alam kung paano ako gagalaw sa bagong normal natin. But I think I'm taking it day by day. I'm just embracing the change na lang and see what I can do with it," she said.

Barretto said that while in quarantine, she learned the importance of being happy even if she is living alone.

"When I moved out, all of the sudden I was alone. Not just in the room but in the entire house. So, it was a big adjustment to me but you know it's also, for me, a good step and it was so healthy for me to feel comfortable in my own company. It's so important to feel comfortable being alone and to be happy with your own company," Barretto said.

"You don't always depend on someone para happy ka. You don't always depend on someone para hindi ka lonely. You don't always depend on someone para you feel comfortable. Parang okay ka lang mag-isa. Kapag may kasama ka, mas okay, pero kung mag-isa ka ulit okay lang din. So I really enjoy myself because ang dami ko ring na-realize at natutunan about myself. So it's healthy. It's a healthy adjustment," she added.