'I wouldn't have it any other way': Camille Prats reflects on life with husband VJ Yambao

MANILA – Camille Prats is amazed that she and her husband VJ Yambao have made it as a couple for almost eight years now.

Prats shared this realization on her social media page, as she greeted Yambao on his birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday my love! Grabe. How amazing it is to be stuck at home with you! But really love, it is amazing and I do enjoy most parts of it,” she said.

Prats said she thanks God each waking day for having Yambao and their family.

“Aakalain mo ba 8 years ago na nandito pala tayo ngayon? Kahit ako hindi pa din makapaniwala. I pray that God continues to work in what He has planted in your heart, may He give you the heart and the wisdom to lead our family towards the path He has prepared for our us,” she said.

Prats also expressed how proud and grateful she is for the kind of husband and father Yambao has become.

“Your dad jokes! Grabe, kung pwede ko lang i-share sa lahat ang lahat ng corny jokes mo na super benta sa akin each and every time, please don't ever get tired of doing that,” she said.

In the end, Prats said she would not change a thing in their relationship.

“Been riding your ‘toyo’ for almost 8 years and counting and I wouldn't have it any other way. Thanks for tolerating mine too. Love you," she said.

Prats and Yambao have two children, Nala and Nolan. The actress also has a son, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan.