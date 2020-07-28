HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ tops Emmy nominations with 26

HBO's "Watchmen," an innovative reimagining of a superhero graphic novel that tackled racism in America, topped the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards on Tuesday with 26.

Perennial Amazon hit "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" was tops among the comedies with 20 nominations, followed by dark dramas "Ozark" and "Succession" at 18 each.

The Emmy -- honoring the best in television -- will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 20.

It will be the first major awards show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged Hollywood, stalling production of many television shows and shuttering movie theaters.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the festivities, but it is unclear what form the live broadcast on ABC will take.

"Watchmen" will compete in the best limited series category, alongside "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs America," "Unbelievable" and "Unorthodox."

Stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons also earned nominations.

In the running for best drama series are seven repeat nominees -- "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and "Succession" -- and first-time honoree "The Mandalorian," a "Star Wars" spinoff.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is hotly tipped to win an Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," the Netflix hit series.

Four of the eight nominees for best comedy series are new to the category: "Dead to Me," "Insecure," "The Kominsky Method" and camp vampire series "What We Do In The Shadows."

They will compete against returning favorites "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Good Place" and "Schitt's Creek."