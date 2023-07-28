WATCH: TNT champ Lyka returns to 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Tawag ng Tanghalan champion Lyka Estrella on Friday performed for madlang people on "It's Showtime," opening the ABS-CBN noontime show with the OPM classic "Tila."

After her performance, Estrella promoted her single "Hawak Mo" under Star Music.

"Hawak Mo" is from the newest series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin," which debuted on July 25.

Estrella is the sixth grand winner of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.” She won the competition last May.

Estrella joins Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali as TNT grand champions.

