Thai actors Billkin Putthipong, PP Krit coming to PH on Sept. 10

MANILA — Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit are coming to the Philippines for a fan meeting, Three Angles said Friday.

The fan meeting of the “I Told Sunset About You” stars will be held on September 10 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

"BKPP fans, mark your calendars and get ready to meet your favorite Thai artists in Manila! The long-awaited Billkin & PP Krit fan meeting is coming soon to your city! Stay tuned for more details!" they said in a tweet.

Putthipong and Krit are known for their queer series "I Told Sunset About You" and its sequel "I Promised You The Moon."

"I Told Sunset About You" changes the game in the queer genre with its coming-of-age storyline set in Phuket. Under the local studio Nadao Bangkok, the series follows two schoolboys from Phuket, Teh (Putthipong) and Oh-aew (Krit), and their struggles to be admitted to a university.

Teh and Oh-aew used to be close to each other until their dreams of becoming an actor made them fall apart. They tried to rekindle their friendship as they both go to a Chinese tutorial class in preparation for their admission exam.

As the series progresses, the two develop a romantic relationship.

In "I Promised You The Moon", Teh and Oh-aew faced challenges as they enter their college life at different universities. Teh will be given the hard decision to choose between his partner and another lover Jai (Oab Oabnithi).

