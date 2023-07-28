Photo from James Reid's Instagram account

MANILA – Filipino-Australian performer James Reid teamed up with Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng for a collaboration on the single “Rock Bottom Blues,” the first release from the latter's two-part album, “Gloomy Boogie.”

Produced by Charlie Kurata and Saint Kid, “Rock Bottom Blues” delves into the depths of emotions experienced during difficult times and toxic relationships. The song explores the pain of feeling stuck in a cycle.

“Rock Bottom Blues” is written by Benjamin Kheng, Olivia Knox, Saint Kid, and James Reid.

The collaboration between James Reid and Kheng marked the first time the two artists have joined forces, creating a quintessential "sad bop" that blends emotive vocal deliveries against an infectious dance arrangement.

The synergy marries somber tones with danceability, resulting in a unique musical experience.

"Benjamin is a talented musician, and it's been an honor working with him on this track. The song holds a serious topic, but Ben's playful personality couldn't help but shine through. We aimed to infuse a playful energy into the song while staying true to its heartfelt essence,” Reid said.



Kheng added, "It's been amazing getting to work with James on this track, not just to witness, up close, a superstar of his caliber be the amazing talent and human that he is, but also how beautiful it is to be able to make music across borders and draw parallel lines between our journeys. Here's hoping we build more music roads across our barriers and get to see more Southeast Asians working together."

The accompanying music video for the music, directed by Barnabas Chua of Murk & Marrow Films, transports viewers to a mesmerizing, kinetic dream world.

The video's visual language guides audiences on a captivating journey, encouraging exploration of the contrasting yet enthralling world inhabited by the duo.

“Rock Bottom Blues” serves as the lead single of “Gloomy Boogie,” which is set to be released later this year. The album pays tribute to those who navigate life's challenges while concealing their inner turmoil, capturing the energy of those forced smiles at social gatherings when everything seems to be falling apart.

