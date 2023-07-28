Pop icon Madonna turned to social media on Friday morning (Manila time) to mark the 40th year of her self-titled debut album.

The album "Madonna" was released on July 27, 1983 and landed on the Billboard 200 chart in September 1983.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first album," Madonna captioned her Instagram post.



Listen to the Lucky Star https://t.co/gHLOLpgCzM pic.twitter.com/wZ5WnD2aC5 — Madonna (@Madonna) July 27, 2023

The eight-track album features "Lucky Star," "Borderline," "Burning Up," "I Know It," "Holiday," "Think of Me," "Physical Attraction" and "Everybody."

Fans of the music legend expressed their love for their idol as Madonna became a top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Madonna visited Manila in February 2016 for her "Rebel Heart" tour.

From the archives:

