MANILA -- Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares remembered the 82nd birthday of her mother, showbiz icon Susan Roces, who passed away in May 2022.

"Missing you more, especially today. Happy Birthday, Mama," the senator captioned her post on Instagram.

Dreamscape Entertainment, the producer of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" and its lead star Coco Martin also remembered the birthday of Roces.

"Happy Birthday, Lola Susan!" Martin posted on Instagram.



Roces portrayed Lola Flora in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which also starred Martin.

Roces, whose career spanned 70 years and who had remained active until recently, passed away on May 20.

Roces had been widowed after the 2004 passing of her husband Fernando Poe Jr. Poe-Llamanzares is their lone daughter.

