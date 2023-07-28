Finally, Nobita drops debut album ‘Betterfly’

Nobita's 8-track release shows their affinity for earnest songwriting and soul-baring production. Handout

MANILA – After etching their name in the music scene with the hit “Ikaw Lang,” OPM band Nobita finally released its highly anticipated debut album “Betterfly.”

The 8-track album finds the band expressing their introspective take on life, optimism, and companionship with an affinity for soul-baring production and vulnerable songwriting.

The record is co-produced by constant collaborator Isagani Palabyab of Monostery Studio and Sony Music Entertainment, and was written and co-arranged by Nobita.

“Betterfly” is led by the track “Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan,” which captures the immediacy of romantic love, and the inescapable thrill that it brings to people.

The soulful ballad reflects Nobita’s core competencies as lyricists and musicians, delivering heartfelt sentiments with bluesy chops and ‘60s-style harmonies.

The much-awaited release also contains new songs such as “Hay Buhay,” which honors the beauty of being alive and in love, and “Bukang Liwayway,” a strings-laden ditty that confronts challenges with a hopeful, persevering tone.

Both songs encapsulate Nobita’s self-assured musical direction – never hurried and deceptively simple, but coming from a place of sincerity and warmth.

﻿Track list:

1. Kahit Sandali

2. Sa Ulan

3. Hau Buhay

4. Paruparo Na Walang Hanggan

5. Totoo

6. Paano Uusad

7. Bukang Liwayway

8. Kalangitan



The five-piece band hit it big with “Ikaw Lang” and “Unang Sayaw,” which are two of the most streamed OPM tracks in Spotify.

The pop-rock outfit has built an impressive portfolio by releasing songs that capture the beating heart of the young generation, and bringing light, love, and inspiration to as many people as possible.

