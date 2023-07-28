Heeseung, a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN, surprised Filipino ENGENEs with his cover of OPM singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo's song "Give Me Your Forever."

His rendition of Tabudlo's hit was uploaded on the group's official TikTok account on Thursday.

Tabudlo, meanwhile, also turned to social media to share his happiness and gratitude.

"Bro…. freakin heeseung from @enhypen covered give me your forever holyyy molyyy. first jungkook now heeseung what is life even... what an honor," Tabudlo captioned his Instagram post.

Early this year, Jungkook of the K-pop sensation BTS played "Give Me Your Forever" during a livestream.

Tabudlo, 21, was first seen as a contestant on the first season of the singing competition "The Voice Kids." Among his hit songs are "Binibini," "Pano," "Yakap" and "Habang Buhay."

