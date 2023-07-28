Home  >  Entertainment

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung covers Zack Tabudlo's 'Give Me Your Forever'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2023 12:11 PM

Heeseung, a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN, surprised Filipino ENGENEs with his cover of OPM singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo's song "Give Me Your Forever."

His rendition of Tabudlo's hit was uploaded on the group's official TikTok account on Thursday.

@enhypen Surprise Present for ENGENE! 🎁 #ENHYPEN #HEESEUNG ♬ Give Me Your Forever - Zack Tabudlo

Tabudlo, meanwhile, also turned to social media to share his happiness and gratitude.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zack Tabudlo (@zack.tabudlo)

"Bro…. freakin heeseung from @enhypen covered give me your forever holyyy molyyy. first jungkook now heeseung what is life even... what an honor," Tabudlo captioned his Instagram post.

Early this year, Jungkook of the K-pop sensation BTS played "Give Me Your Forever" during a livestream.

Tabudlo, 21, was first seen as a contestant on the first season of the singing competition "The Voice Kids." Among his hit songs are "Binibini," "Pano," "Yakap" and "Habang Buhay."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  ENHYPEN   Heeseung   Zack Tabudlo   Give Me Your Forever   music cover   K-pop  