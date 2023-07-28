Anne Curtis, Bretman Rock to serve as guest judges of 'Drag Race PH' season 2

Anne Curtis was revealed to be one of the guest judges of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 along with Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, veteran actress Maricel Soriano, and social media star Bretman Rock in its new trailer. Screenshots from 'Drag Race Philippines' Twitter account.

MANILA — "It's Showtime" host Anne Curtis was revealed to be one of the guest judges of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2, days ahead of its season premiere.

In a 2-minute "super trailer," Curtis was announced as one of the guest judges, along with Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, veteran actress Maricel Soriano, and social media star Bretman Rock.

Other guest judges are Almira and Mylene Cercado of P-pop girl group 4th Impact, theater actress Kim Molina, socialite Tessa Prieto, and “Drag Race Thailand” host Pangina Heals.

Paolo Ballesteros remains the host and will be joined by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumnus Jiggly Caliente, Summer Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 winner Kaladkaren, Jon Santos, Rajo Laurel, and BJ Pascual in the judges' panel.

The new batch of queens includes Arizona Brandy, Astrid Mercury, Bernie, Captivating Katkat, Dee Dee Marie Holiday, Hana Beshie, M1ss Jade So, Nicole Pardaux, ØV C--T, Tiny Li'l Deluxe, and Veruschka Levels.

"Drag Race Philippines" is set to air on Wednesdays starting August 2 at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

