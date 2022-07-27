Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga were together for one year. Instagram: @msbarbieimperial, @diegoloyzaga

MANILA — A candid Barbie Imperial did not shy away from answering the “most savage questions” about her, including which of her past relationship breakups hurt the most.

Imperial responded to questions from her followers in her vlog released on Thursday. Some of the queries pertained to her romantic life.

“Sino ang ex BF mo na pinaka nanakit sa’yo?” went one of the questions.

Clarifying that she is referring to emotional “damage,” and not being physically hurt, Imperial said, “Honestly, ‘yung pinaka nasaktan talaga ako I think si Diego talaga.”

Imperial, 23, and Loyzaga, 27, confirmed their split in February this year, after a year of being a couple.

“Siya ‘yung boyfriend ko na alam niya lahat about me,” the actress said in her vlog.

Imperial explained: “Minsan mo lang mapi-feel ‘yung, akala mo siya na talaga. May mga usap-usapan na kayo na, ‘Saan tayo titira?’ Ilang anak. May conversations na kayo about getting married, kung saan kayo titira, mga plans niyo sa buhay. Kay Diego ko lang na-experience ‘yun.

“Iyon siguro ‘yung reason kung bakit sobrang sakit niya sa ‘kin, kasi plinano ko ‘yung buhay ko with him, tapos biglang nawala. Ganoon naman talaga. Lessons learned.”

Another question for Imperial was whether she has ever cheated in a relationship. She answered, “Sobrang proud ako sabihin na hindi ako cheater.”

Without mentioning anyone in particular, she added, “Pero marami nang nag-cheat sa akin!”

Imperial was also asked whether she wants to get back together with any of her past boyfriends. Among Imperial’s known former flames, aside from Loyzaga, are actors JM de Guzman, Paul Salas, and Ryle Santiago.

“Wala. Wala akong gustong balikan sa mga exes ko,” she said. “Ako kasi, after kami maghiwalay [ng mga ex ko], usually may bago na silang girls. Ako ‘yung tipong, ‘If natikman mo na ‘yung ibang babae after sa akin, bakit ka babalik sa akin? Porke’t hindi masarap ‘yung ulam na natikman mong bago, babalik ka sa ‘kin? Panindigan mo ‘yan! Iyan ang pinili mo, ‘diba? Sinayang mo ako, so huwag ka na.’”