WATCH: Highlights of 'Connected' premiere night

MANILA --- The red-carpet premiere of Star Magic Studios' first-ever film "Connected," which stars former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Gail Banawis, Ralph Malibunas, Amanda Zamora, Chico Alicaya, and Richard Juan, was a success.

Highlights from the event were exclusively shared by Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Aside from the film's cast members, the gathering hosted by Karen Bordador held last week, was attended mostly by former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates from different seasons.

The lead stars, with the exception of Abaya and Banawis, graced the premiere, along with director Theodore Boborol and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.



“Connected” follows a group of Gen Z boys and girls whose stories are “linked through a quaint cafe, youth angst, and a desire to connect to something bigger than themselves.”

“Connected” is now available to stream via KTX.PH, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video on Demand, and Sky Cable Pay-Per-View.