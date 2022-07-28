

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday that he will be canceling his tour due to mental health issues.

After seeking advice from health experts, Mendes decided to cancel the rest of his tour in North America, the UK, and Europe to focus on "grounding himself."

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes said in an Instagram post.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe," he added.

Mendes promised his fans that he will not stop creating music and hoped that they understand his situation.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," he said.

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Earlier this month, Mendes halted his concert tour after being overwhelmed to be performing anew since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mendes has said that it was "premature" to go back on tour: "I've been touring since I was I5 and, to be honest, it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," he said.

Mendes rose to fame in 2013 for posting his song covers on the video-sharing Vine. He got his big break with his single "Stitches" in 2015.

Since then, Mendes has released four studio albums: "Handwritten" (2015), Illuminate (2016), "Shawn Mendes" (2018), and "Wonder" (2020).