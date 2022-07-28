“Sick and baldado” in the US, Sharon Cuneta has been unable to get out of bed for days, she revealed on Thursday without detailing her condition.

Cuneta, 56, shared her situation through an Instagram post, where she expressed affection for her fellow music icon Regine Velasquez. The two recently wrapped their “Iconic” concert tour in the US.

“My Nana is flying back to Manila ahead of me,” she wrote, using her term of endearment for Velasquez. “And because I’ve been sick and baldado (haven’t gotten out of bed since we arrived in L.A. July 25) - bumigay na rin my body - we haven’t really had the chance to go out and just relax together.”

“I miss her and will miss her so much more when she leaves… I love you, my Nana,” Cuneta added.

The screen veteran did not give specific details about her health condition.

In a subsequent update, Cuneta posted a selfie with Velasquez inside what appears to be a vehicle.

She addressed her co-performer in the caption, writing: "Goodnight, my Nana… Praying for your safe and restful flight home. I miss you and love you very much. Thank you for a wonderful and extremely happy concert tour!”

Cuneta earlier expressed her love for Velasquez, with whom she formed a deeper relationship during their stay in the US for the concert. While they originally staged “Iconic” in 2019, their tour allowed them to bond and get to know each other better, Cuneta said.

