Rising music artist Kenaniah drops new single ‘Bahala Na’

Singer-songwriter Kenaniah. Handout

MANILA - Rising singer-songwriter Kenaniah dropped his latest single “Bahala Na” on Wednesday.

Published under O/C Records, Kenaniah's latest track explores the concept of relying on fate when it comes to love.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“It all started with this girl I saw on social media. She was nice. So I thought maybe I should follow her and maybe she would follow me back. But then I realized, ‘Is it worth it? Am I really sure about this? Am I ready to pursue another girl?’ In fact, I don't even know where she lives. And I'm like, ‘Oh well. Bahala na.’ So that's where I got the idea,” Kenaniah said of the song.

“Do not fall for someone whom you don’t really know that well or you may probably end up hurt,” he added, talking about the key message of this track.

“Bahala Na” shows Kenaniah’s penchant for bringing out alternative pop's bright and moody tunes, which is heavily shaped by his musical interests from the late '80s and early '90s.

The artist produced and arranged the overall structure of this track alongside Hazel Pascua, who mixed and mastered the record.

“This song was also inspired by some of my favorite music that I used to listen to when I was in high school and some of my favorite '90s storytelling songs,” he said.

“Bahala Na” is now available for streaming on all digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.