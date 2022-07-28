NCT Dream. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

K-pop boy band NCT Dream will not push through with its sold-out 3-day concert in Seoul this weekend after 2 members tested positive for COVID-19, its management company announced late Wednesday.

In a statement published in full by K-pop news portal Soompi, SM Entertainment announced that Renjun was diagnosed with COVID-19, making him the second band member to recently test positive for the respiratory illness after Mark.

"[Renjun] immediately halted all of his scheduled activities and is currently undergoing treatment at home in self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities," SM said, noting that the idol has received 3 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, NCT Dream's "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," originally scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday at the Gocheok Sky Dome, was cancelled.

"We regretfully came to the unavoidable decision that within the current situation, we would not be able to put on the best possible concert, so we ask for fans' deep and generous understanding," SM said, adding that tickets would be refunded.

"Our agency will continue to adhere strictly to the guidelines of health authorities in the future as well, and we will consider our artists' health and safety our top priority and do our utmost to help them focus entirely on their treatment and recovery," SM added.

Last May 29, 5 members of NCT Dream went to the Philippines to perform at the "Begin Again: K-pop Edition," which marked the first live concert in the country to feature foreign artists since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The septet, a sub-group of the much larger NCT, are among K-pop's "million sellers" as their recent releases have sold millions of copies.

