LOOK: Sandara Park back in Manila

MANILA – Sandara Park has returned to the Philippines.

The Instagram page of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport shared photos of the South Korean star Wednesday, showing her in cheerful mood upon landing in Manila.

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the local industry in 2007.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. The group disbanded after seven years.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in South Korea's entertainment industry as a host and actress.

In December 2021, Park expressed on social media that it is her wish to come back to the Philippines to perform before her fans in the country.