LOOK: ‘Darna’ spotted on mall rooftop in Antipolo

‘Darna’ poses atop a mall in Antipolo City, leading up to the superhero’s return to television. ABS-CBN



A woman donning the iconic red and gold battle gear of Darna was spotted recently at a mall in Antipolo City, leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character.

Aside from the Darna sighting on the mall’s rooftop, the superhero’s winged emblem was seen projected on the structure’s facade, capturing the attention of commuters and passersby.

“Darna” also made a similar appearance — standing and striking a pose atop malls — in Pasig and Quezon City this month.

The symbol of her headdress was likewise shown on various buildings in Metro Manila, including ABS-CBN’s headquarters and Millennium Transmitter.

ANDITO NA SI DARNA!❤️‍🔥Handa ka na ba? #Darna ngayong August 15 na! #DarnaIsHere pic.twitter.com/wp7PULrxUL — JRB Creative Production (@JRBcreativeprod) July 24, 2022

The public sightings of the pop culture icon came three weeks ahead of her TV return on August 15, with the premiere of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and JeepneyTV.

ABS-CBN earlier unveiled a sprawling mural depicting Darna alongside everyday Filipinos — a jeepney driver, medical worker, student, teacher, policeman, soldier, farmer — who, like the character, each has on their forehead the distinct winged emblem, representing their power.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” will star Jane de Leon as the title character, with Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Darna’s nemesis Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as the superhero’s brother and sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

The series is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with directors Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique.