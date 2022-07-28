South Korean singer Jang Gyuri is leaving K-pop girl group Fromis_9. Photo: Twitter/@realfromis_9

K-pop singer Jang Gyuri is leaving the girl group Fromis_9 following the expiration of her contract, the band's agency announced Thursday.

In a statement posted on fan community app WeVerse, Pledis Entertainment said Jang's contract would expire on July 31, after which Fromis_9 would continue to promote as an 8-member group.

"Fromis_9 will become an 8-member group starting from this coming August and will meet their fans in their upcoming Japanese activities and other various activities scheduled for the second half of this year," Pledis said.

"Fromis_9's fifth EP (extended play) 'from our Memento Box' will be the last promotional activity of Jang Gyuri as she wraps up her time as a member of fromis_9," the agency added, referring to the EP released last June 27.

Pledis explained that when Fromis_9 transferred to the label in August 2021, the other 8 members "signed a new exclusive contract with us."

Meanwhile, Gyuri "maintained the conditions of the original contract with her former agency," Pledis said, referring to Off the Record Entertainment.

"Please continue to send your love and support to Jang Gyuri, who has always committed to do her best as a member of fromis_9 and to the eight members of fromis_9 who will start a new chapter of their careers," Pledis added.

The announcement of her departure shocked fans on social media, with "Gyuri" topping Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics on Thursday morning.

Prior to transferring agencies, Pledis CEO Han Sungsoo had already been involved with Fromis_9, handling the group's training and debut.

Fromis_9 was formed through the 2017 reality show "Idol School" and debuted the following year with the EP "To. Heart." The group is known for hit songs such as "Love Bomb," "Feel Good," "We Go," and "DM."

Jang has also ventured into acting, playing a supporting role in the hit 2020 drama "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."